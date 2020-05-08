Montreal artists created the House Arrest quarantine activity book for adults

While parents have spent a good part of pandemic lockdown trying to keep their kids occupied with fun and at least semi-educational activities, a Montreal collective called Kerpow — “an artist showcase for nostalgic adults” — has created something similar for grown-ups. Photographer Marisa Parisella, tattoo artist Angus Byers and illustrator Mel Rai, along with 10 additional contributors, have put together House Arrest, a 39-page activity book for adults.

The book is jam-packed with funny doodles, isolation tips, cocktail recipes, stress-relieving exercise recommendations, colouring, drawing and craft activities with adult twists (post-apocalyptic paper dolls, “draw Joe Exotic’s next husband” etc), “horror-scopes,” lockdown bingo, hilarious reviews of quarantine pastimes (Netflix, getting high, reading books etc) and more.

“I had the idea for this book about two weeks into social isolation,” Parisella says. “I was missing our friends, who we’ve been playing (Dungeons & Dragons) with every Sunday for over five years. I realized I missed everyone’s little quirks and I thought this would be a fun project for us to work on creatively together. In a time where people are lonely and missing their friends, I thought they could laugh along with ours!”

House Arrest is downloadable for free, but, as Parisella explains, “we are accepting tips, since most of us are out of work because of this terrible situation.”

The book ends with the message: “Be nice. You don’t know what strangers are going through. We’re all freaking out here.”

Download House Arrest here.

