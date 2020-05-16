Trudeau on International Day Against Homophobia, LGBTQ2 community

“We need to show our solidarity tomorrow and every day.”

In this morning’s daily briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on tomorrow’s International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia and the importance of accepting all people in Canada for who they are.

“Tomorrow is the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. “This is a day when we speak out against the stigma, discrimination and violence that targets the LGBTQ2 community. We need to show our solidarity tomorrow and every day. Homophobia, transphobia and biphobia are never okay. We all have a role to play in building a Canada where everyone can be proud of who they are and whom they love.”

