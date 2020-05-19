Justin Trudeau on Donald Trump using hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19

Earlier today Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked whether the use of hydroxychloroquine by President Donald Trump to prevent COVID-19 was a good idea. It doesn’t seem like this is something he’s willing to recommend just yet.

“I will continue to follow advice of medical professionals and implore every Canadian to follow the best advice of our medical health experts,” Prime Minister Trudeau said.

Prime Minister Trudeau is asked the question at the end of question period, at around the 41-minute mark of the video in the Twitter link below.

During a press conference yesterday, Trump mentioned (unprompted) that he has been using the anti-malaria drug in pill form to prevent COVID-19, claiming that many people, including frontline healthcare workers, are also taking the drug for the same reason. Trump has touted the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine for several weeks despite the fact that studies have found it is not helpful to treat COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued warnings about its use, particularly for people with heart conditions.

