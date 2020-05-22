Trudeau comments on acts of racism against Asian Canadians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau closed his daily remarks today by addressing the recent increase in acts of racism against Asian Canadians in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to close today by addressing the significant increase in acts of racism against Asian Canadians,” Justin Trudeau said. “Over the past few weeks and months, businesses, buildings and statues have been vandalized. People have been verbally abused and physically attacked. It’s unacceptable. Hate, violence and discrimination have no place in Canada. This is not who we are as Canadians.

“I want to thank those who have stood up against violence and expose what is happening in our communities. We need to speak out against racism wherever it’s found, so we can stop it. To Asian Canadians across the country, know that we all stand with you. We will not let hate divide us.”

