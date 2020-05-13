“These tests will help us better understand immunity against the virus and how its spread so we can keep Canadians safe and healthy.”

In this morning’s daily briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Health Canada had approved a COVID-19 antibody test yesterday.

“Last night, Health Canada announced that it is authorized the first serological test for COVID-19 antibodies,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “This is a critical step for the work of the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force, which now has a safe and approved test which can now detect antibodies specific to COVID-19 in an individual’s blood. These tests will help us better understand immunity against the virus and how its spread so we can keep Canadians safe and healthy.”

Health Canada approves COVID-19 antibody test