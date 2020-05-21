All day camps to open in Quebec on June 22

Premier François Legault just announced that all day camps in Quebec would be opening on June 22. Social distancing measures will be in place.

“I’m very happy to be able to announce to you today that we have the greenlight from public health in order to be able to open all day camps in Quebec on June 22, the same date as usual,” Premier Legault said. “There will be special measures in place. We’re going to have smaller groups, there’s going to be social distancing guidelines, it just means we have a big challenge to recruit more monitors in order to be able to work with the children. I would like to call out to all teenagers and young adults that want to have a nice experience working the entire summer with young people.

“Kids haven’t gone to school for a certain number of months, so the children need to spend some time together, to see one another but also to move.”

