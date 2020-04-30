RONA is reportedly selling boxes of disposable masks for $100

In yet another example of price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic, RONA has decided to sell boxes of basic disposable masks for $99.99. The photo below was taken a the RONA store on St-Jacques in Montreal.

Masks from the RONA store on St-Jacques. Photo by Patricia Godin

As you can see in the photo, these masks are not the N95 masks that are high in demand right now (and are supposed to cost $1.27 apiece), bordering on impossible to get a hold of. These are boxes of 50 disposable masks that you are supposed to get rid of after one use. While many businesses are struggling right now, it is really a shame that some choose to employ tactics that are unethical and greedy without considering the current situation.

For the latest COVID-19 / Coronavirus info and statistics for Montreal and Quebec, please visit the Santé Quebéc website.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, including their latest map of cases in Montreal, Quebec and Canada, please also click here.

Additionally, please visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

