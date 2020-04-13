REVIEW: Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Dua Lipa’s second goaround is a celebration of the theme music of her formative years.

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia (Warner)

What sophomore slump? Every so often, a pop album comes around that rewrites the rules of the genre and it seems only fitting that “New Rules” singer Dua Lipa is the one to rise to the challenge this time around. However, the last thing Lipa does on Future Nostalgia is chase the success of her breakthrough eponymous debut that the aforementioned track is featured on. Instead, her second goaround is a celebration of the theme music of her formative years — Spice Girls and Kylie Minogue, to name a couple — and takes their blueprints into daring new directions. 9/10 Trial Track: “Love Again”

“Love Again” from Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa,

