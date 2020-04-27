The Montreal musicians speak about protecting others by protecting yourself.

Right before Weekend Update on the “at Home” edition of Saturday Night Live this weekend, the Quebec Government and Santé Québec ran a 30-second ad including Montreal musicians Martha and Rufus Wainwright. Martha Wainwright has been leading the POP Montreal-presented weekly city sing-along, while Rufus Wainwright has been streaming live performances from his home in Los Angeles via his Instagram account. (Check out our recent interviews with Martha and Rufus, here and here.) Like the previous COVID-19 / Coronavirus PSA from Santé Québec, which featured Xavier Dolan, Sugar Sammy, Jon Lajoie, Charlotte Cardin and many more, this ad ran as a message of hope to Quebecers about protecting ourselves to protect others:

“To the rebel, we ring the bell. To the toughest, there’s none to impress. The measures by the public health — Respect them all; protect us all. Cough in your elbow, wash your hands. Keep your distance, just call your friends. Your family too, remain apart. ‘Cause if they’re dear to your heart, stay at home. Protect us all.”

Check out the video below. (The video has not yet been posted online, so apologies in advance for having to film a TV screen.) Enjoy!

Martha and Rufus Wainwright star in Santé Quebec COVID-19 PSA

