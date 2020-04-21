Join in on the weekly POP Montreal sing-along

Virtual choir master Martha Wainwright is joined by different guests to sing from a Mile End rooftop every week.

The singing that has emanated from windows and balconies in Europe during its COVID-19 pandemic peaks were inspirational. On March 22, local music festival/promoter POP Montreal and Mile End music venue Ursa began streaming a weekly sing-along. “Virtual choirmaster” Martha Wainwright has led the way, singing Leonard Cohen’s “So Long Marianne” among other songs every week.

Subsequently, fellow country singer Li’l Andy along with Random Recipe’s Frannie Holder were added to the mix. This definitely expanded the repertoire of the event, as well as the vocal range. The first set-list featured songs by Leonard Cohen and Richard Desjardins. Tunes by Niagara, Portishead, Hank Williams and the late John Prine were added in the following weeks. Scroll down for the archived videos.

Mike O’Brien

This week, on Thursday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m., Wainwright will be joined by Mike O’Brien. Wainwright’s songs are TBA; O’Brien is set to sing “Jolie Louise” by Daniel Lanois and “Grandpa Was a Carpenter” by John Prine.

Alone Ensemble,Martha Wainwright & Frannie Holder Posted by URSA mtl on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 Frannie Holder and Martha Wainwright leading the POP Montreal sing-along at Ursa on April 15

Alone Ensemble,Martha Wainwright and Li'l Andy Posted by URSA mtl on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 L’il Andy and Martha Wainwright leading the POP Montreal sing-along at Ursa on April 15

Join the sing-along from your balcony, porch or window anywhere in Montreal on Thursday, April 23, 7:30 p.m. See the streaming info, song lyrics and more event details here.

