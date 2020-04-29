The 2020 Fantasia Film Festival will happen online

It was announced today that the Fantasia International Film Festival, which usually takes place at several Montreal cinemas in July, will be delayed and presented exclusively online for the 2020 edition. Fantasia has partnered with French industry and event platform Festival Scope and New Zealand streaming specialist Shift 72 to screen its selection of films online.

The 2020 edition of Fantasia Film Festival will still feature a number of premieres and short and feature film programs and prizes, and has picked up content from prominent cancelled festivals like SXSW and Tribeca. Programming for the online edition of the Fantasia Film Festival, which will take place from Aug. 20 to Sept. 2, is due to be announced next month.

From a press release (translated from French):

“We are of course saddened to not be able to present the festival in its physical form as we had planned this year, but we are also very happy to work with Festival Scope and Shift 72 for this new virtual edition,” says festival director Mitch Davis. “They enthusiastically welcomed each of the challenges we launched to make Fantasia the unifying event that we know, particularly in regards to real-time screenings and live events, replacing the usual live approach with an online platform. This will allow us to maintain the exclusivity of the screenings at the festival as well as the unique electric atmosphere of the experience while being online. “

Alessandro Raja, co-founder and president of Festival Scope, said: “We are delighted to add Fantasia to the list of our partner virtual festivals and are really excited about their new ideas for the platform. This online edition will undoubtedly be very exciting for the public, who will be able to attend exclusive premieres in place of physical events, in order to maintain a sense of belonging and solidarity. “

