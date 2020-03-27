What’s new on Netflix, Crave, Prime and Criterion this week

New seasons for Ozark and Nailed It!, the streaming premiere of Jusqu’au déclin and a heap of catalog titles all premiering on streaming services this week.

As we all sit at home collectively losing our minds and awaiting any scrap of streaming content that we can imagine so we can tear through them instantly, streaming services continue to stagger their releases as if it wasn’t the end of the world.

Chances are many are chomping at the bit to watch the newest season of Ozark, the Jason Bateman-starring (and directed!) crime drama, which drops today. In Quebec, of course, the week’s big release has to be Jusqu’au déclin, the survivalist thriller that saw its theatrical release cut dramatically short with the COVID-19 pandemic. Jusqu’au déclin was always going to have a worldwide Netflix release, but it couldn’t possibly be more timely than it is now. Spanish heartthrob Eduardo Noriega (Open Your Eyes, Tesis) stars in the occult horror-thriller Mark of the Devil, streaming today. Also hitting the service today is the wine-world drama Uncorked, starring Mamoudou Athie (The Get Down) and Courtney B. Vance (The People Vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story). Meanwhile, on April 1, you can stream the newest season of Nailed It!

Pineapple Express

Coming to Netflix from the vault

As is customary at the beginning of every month, the streaming giant also drops many older catalogue titles. On March 31 you can watch enduring comedy classics Pineapple Express and Step Brothers as well as a version of Sense and Sensibility that I am going to presume is the 1995 Ang Lee version. The following day you can also stream less-enduring, less-classic films such as Anger Management, 40 Days and 40 Nights, White Chicks, Maid in Manhattan AND The Wedding Planner. Other April 1 highlights include Reservoir Dogs, Magic Mike, Martin Scorsese’s The Age of Innocence, The Squid and the Whale, Gosford Park and all six seasons of Community.

Judy

New on Prime

Over at Amazon Prime you can catch Renée Zellwegger’s award-winning performance as Judy Garland in Judy as well as the thoroughly mystifying Alex Proyas-directed mythological flop Gods of Egypt, starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Gerard Butler on March 31.

A huge list of catalogue titles hits the service on April 1. Highlights include Alan Parker’s Birdy, Brian de Palma’s Casualties of War, the Jackie Chan classic Drunken Master, Lawrence of Arabia, Men in Black, Starman, the first three Karate Kid movies (!) and The Remains of the Day. There are also two lesser Jean-Claude van Damme vehicles from the ’90s (Knock Off and Nowhere to Run) hitting streaming and… both of the Young Guns movies.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

New on Crave

Over at Crave you can now finally stream Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as well as the thoroughly bungled gangster drama The Kitchen and the Canadian restaurant drama Nose to Tail (starring Aaron Abrams). On Thursday April 2, you can also stream the hit Quebec comedy Menteur, starring Louis-José Houde and Antoine Bertrand.

On the Waterfront

New on Criterion Channel

Catherine Deneuve’s long and distinguished career is showcased in a 16-film retrospective over at the Criterion Channel starting March 29. The films range from Roger Vadim’s Vice and Virtue from 1963 to Emmanuelle Bercot’s 2013 film On My Way. Marlon Brando stars in his second of many defining performances in Elia Kazan’s On the Waterfront, streaming as of March 30. On April 1, the channel celebrates what would have been Toshiro Mifune’s 100th birthday with a massive retrospective of his work. Though the bulk of the retrospective is made up of his work with Akira Kurosawa, the Mifune series also includes lesser-seen films such as Keisuke Kinoshita’s Wedding Ring and Zatoichi Meets Yojimbo from 1970. And finally, on Thursday, April 4, Criterion presents the streaming premiere of Yorgos Lanthimos’s first film, Kinetta. ■

See what’s new on Netflix Canada here.

For what’s new on Crave, click here.

Find out what’s new on Amazon Prime here.

See what’s new on Criterion Channel here.

For more coverage of films and TV, please visit our film section.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

To vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, click here.