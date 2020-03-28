Montreal streaming party Transmission begins tonight

This is how you party in lockdown.

We’ve all seen the social media posts and news reports about fools who are still gathering and hosting house parties. After two weeks of social distancing to combat COVID-19 / Coronavirus, we can all understand the appeal of new scenery, company, festivity and physical contact — but there’s no need to be reckless. Luckily one Montreal party is proposing a risk-free option — so grab a drink and get streaming.

With all bars and clubs closed, the Montreal nightlife scene is a ghost town right now, but a series of parties called Transmission is putting dozens of DJs back to work. Organized by MTL 24/24 — a non-profit whose mandate is “to enhance night culture and to foster the development of Montreal’s nightlife” — as well as Breakglass Studios and Live Analog Dance Rhythms, Transmission begins tonight, Saturday, March 28, at 9 p.m. The first edition features music by Shash’U, Anabasine, Boogieman, Korea Town Acid and more locals, as well as Diamondstein and Revlux from L.A. People who attend the party (streaming on Twitch) can tip the DJs with PayPal.

From the event page: “While we wait for a return to normalcy where we can party in close proximity, we hope the TRANSMISSION series will demonstrate the unity of our cultural scene.” ■

