The fourth annual event in Sainte Thérèse is happening May 15–17. See the complete lineup here.

After speaking at Place des Arts back in 2016, Moscow activist punk band Pussy Riot will perform for the first time in Quebec on May 15. (Check out our in-depth Pussy Riot interview from 2016 here.) That’s day one of the fourth annual Santa Teresa festival in Sainte-Thérèse, which unveiled its complete lineup this morning.

Also headlining are Toronto neo-soul artist Daniel Caesar and Belgian rapper Roméo Elvis. The bill also features Toronto singer-songwriter Allan Rayman (see our recent interview with him here) and locals Lary Kidd, Jesse Mac Cormack, Elisapie, Choses Sauvage, the Franklin Electric, Ada Lea, Bleu Nuit, KNLO and We Are Wolves. See the full lineup here:

The Santa Teresa festival features outdoor stages as well as shows in a number of small venues in downtown Sainte-Thérèse, a mere 35 minutes northwest of Montreal. (For more about the sites and the festival experience, see our Santa Teresa 2019 report here.)

The festival features free as well as ticketed shows. For more details about passes, tickets, transportation from Montreal and more, go to the festival’s website. ■

