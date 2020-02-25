What to do in Montreal today: Tuesday, February 25

Francophone New Brunswick indie-folk trio les Hay Babies are playing Lion d’Or tonight to launch their new record Boîte aux lettres. 1676 Ontario E., 5–8 p.m., free

Wim Wenders’ 1984 classic Paris, Texas, featuring the great Harry Dean Stanton in a rare leading role, also screens care of Peel Street Cinema. BYO bowl for free popcorn. 3475 Peel, screening begins at 7:15 p.m., free

Alternately, over in Hochelaga, you could check out Bong Joon-ho’s Mother — the movie he made before Parasite — at Atomic Café’s fifth weekly movie night. There is also free popcorn. 3606 Ontario E., screening begins at 9 p.m., PWYC

“After Carnival, Quebec-famous mascot, Bonhomme, sneaks into our homes and steals our souls.” That’s the pitch for the Sad February edition of l’Escogriffe comedy night I Like It. Fight the Feb. blues with five comics and “MTL’s most miserable duo Steve Patrick Adams & Viveth Kanagaratnam” hosting. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., PWYC

Finally, Toronto comic, actor and podcaster Vandad K is doing a set at Blue Dog tonight, a special Tuesday-night event by There’s Something Funny Going On (which usually goes down on Mondays). 3958 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

