The top events happening in the city, daily.

Here’s what to do in Montreal today: Monday, January 6

2020’s first edition of Life Drawing at Ubisoft is also a festive potluck so bring something to share after the workshop. 5480 St-Dominique, 6–9 p.m., $10

Eastern European-style singers, musicians and dancers may be interested in Balkan Mondays, a monthly workshop at Centre des musiciens du monde. 5043 St-Dominique, 7:30–9:30 p.m., $15

BYO synths, drum machines, pedals, samplers and/or circuit-bent project to Modular Mondays at Eastern Bloc. 7240 Clark, 7:30–11 p.m.

Hear DJ SarKiss’s Kebabylon sounds at Casa del Popolo, mixing Anatolian, Levantine, Greek, Persian and Armenian music from the ’70s and ’80s. 4873 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., price unlisted (probably free)

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options. For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.