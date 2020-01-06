Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Al South, Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Jacob Carey, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, MATTHEW HAYS, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies, Sarah Foulkes, Toula Drimonis

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Recent issue

Nov 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

what to do in Montreal

Life Drawing Session at Ubisoft Montreal with Leyla

City, to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today: Monday, January 6

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

2020’s first edition of Life Drawing at Ubisoft is also a festive potluck so bring something to share after the workshop. 5480 St-Dominique, 6–9 p.m., $10

Eastern European-style singers, musicians and dancers may be interested in Balkan Mondays, a monthly workshop at Centre des musiciens du monde. 5043 St-Dominique, 7:30–9:30 p.m., $15

BYO synths, drum machines, pedals, samplers and/or circuit-bent project to Modular Mondays at Eastern Bloc. 7240 Clark, 7:30–11 p.m.

Hear DJ SarKiss’s Kebabylon sounds at Casa del Popolo, mixing Anatolian, Levantine, Greek, Persian and Armenian music from the ’70s and ’80s. 4873 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., price unlisted (probably free)

