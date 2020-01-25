What to do in Montreal today: Saturday, January 25

Firstly, there are two Igloofest parties happening today at their Old Port site (Jacques Cartier Quay, Place Jacques Cartier & de la Commune E.), and the afternoon edition is free! Exceptional Montreal acts Robert Robert, Dead Horse Beats and Shaydakiss are DJing this afternoon (2–7 p.m., free). And tonight, drag is the theme and the DJs are Nina Kraviz, Robert Hood, CMD, Jeremy Olander, Hicky & Kato and Alya V (7:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m., $25/$89 VIP)

Among the vernissages happening today, Pierre François Ouellette Art Contemporain presents work by Ripley Whiteside, Qavavau Manumie and Lise Beaudry (963 Beaudry, 3–6 p.m.). And at CIRCA art actuel, new exhibitions by Simon Bilodeau and Vida Simon are opening and a magazine called Espace will also launch simultaneously (372 Ste-Catherine W., 3–5:30 p.m.)

In Laval’s Centropolis, Asian brasserie Miss Wong hosts a Chinese New Year party with food, music and a lion/balloon show. 1780 Pierre-Péladeau, 5–11 p.m.

Also, at Lord William Pub, Offbeat Comedy presents their 2020 Comeback. A series of great comedians compete, headlined by Kris D. Dulgar, and hosted by Claudio Silvio Capri. 265 rue des Seigneurs, 9–11:30 p.m.

Drunk Bridesmaids: A Live Read promises lots of laughs, lots of boozing and lots of money raised for women’s shelter Chez Doris. You can buy drinks for yourself and, if you like, for the crew of “Montreal pseudo-celebs” reading the script for the 2012 comedy classic on stage (including Kayleigh Choiniere, Cat Lemieux and Max Mehran). Diving Bell Social Club (3956 St-Laurent 3rd floor, 7:30 p.m., $10–$30 suggested donation, cash only, ATM on site)

Additionally, Local band Po Lazarus plays le Ritz with Kasador and Elliott Sinclair. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $12/$15

As part of the Lux Magna festival, Montreal’s Ylang Ylang (a solo project by Catherine Debard) is also launching a new album called Interplay. Openers are Così e Così and Desert Bloom, with additional audio-visual atmosphere by DJ Ginga Ginza and VJ Eden Veaudry. La Vitrola (4602 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $10/$12

Finally, DJ Super Taste presents the Body Talk edition of Homopop at Cabaret Berlin. Expect pop anthems by queer icons from Janelle Monáe to Madonna, Donna Summer to Harry Styles, Pet Shop Boys to Dua Lipa. 1661 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $10

