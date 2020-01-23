Music can help your mental health, or hurt it

Music is based on emotion. Depending on what you’re listening to, it can help you feel your feelings and relieve them, or it can intensify those feelings to a point where you’re overwhelmed. It’s essential to listen to your intuition and think about how the music you’re hearing is impacting you. Some people feel that listening to calm music when they’re anxious helps them Maybe you like to listen to bands like Bastille or artists with calming effects, like Enya. Some people like more energetic music like pop-punk, perhaps, New Found Glory, Say Anything, or any band that makes you feel alive and upbeat. Pay attention to how you feel when you listen to music so that you can start to understand when to listen to specific artists (or when not to listen to particular songs or artists) when you’re in a specific headspace.

Feeling depressed? Release it with music

It’s hard when your emotions overwhelm you. Sometimes, we feel down, and it’s okay to have those emotions. If you’re feeling intensely depressed, listening to music can help. Some musicians have lyrics about great topics like Tori Amos and talk about deep issues in their songs. Singing along with the songs you’re listening to and belting it out helps many people release their feelings, but on the other hand, some people find that listening to sad music when they’re feeling down causes them to wallow in their feelings and doesn’t help them. It all depends on how you process your emotions as an individual.

When you’re feeling anxious, you might want to let your energy out

Everyone reacts differently to music. What some people enjoy others may not like to listen to, or find stressful. A person’s musical taste could vary depending on their mood. Some people find that listening to calming music helps them when they’re anxious, but others want to express their anxiety by dancing it out. Part of feeling anxious is that you lack a sense of control. Maybe you like to listen to electronica or dance music when you’re anxious so that you can let out your energy. Perhaps, you enjoy listening to fast-paced music while you’re running or taking a walk. Listening to music can be a very healthy and cathartic outlet for anxious energy, so don’t be afraid to dance, jump, or run it out to music if you need to release some anxiety. That way, feeling anxious doesn’t overpower you, and you feel like you have some control over your mind and body.

Mental health and music in therapy

Did you know that there’s such a thing as music therapy? Music can help you process emotions, work through trauma, and understand how you think and feel. Sometimes it’s hard to process feelings, especially if they are complicated or overwhelming. Part of listening to music is staying in the moment. That mindfulness can support you in riding the waves of challenging feelings. Music therapy can take the edge off intense emotions, and allow you a sense of relief. There are mental health professionals who understand the power of music and how healing it can be for people. If you’re interested in learning about music therapy or how music can impact your mental health, you can talk about it with a professional in therapy. Whether they do music therapy or have another focus in their work, it’s okay to talk to a therapist if you’re struggling to process your feelings. Whether you work with someone online or in your local area, many people benefit from speaking to a therapist. Let yourself feel your feelings, listen to music, and figure out what you’re feeling at the time and how to process it the best you can.