Post Malone x H&M. Photo by H&M

Life

Post Malone: Runaway Tour fashion

by CultMTL

Post Malone x H&M is now available.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Post Malone has just launched a collaboration with H&M, celebrating his Runaway Tour. The collection has 12 pieces, all adorned with unique printed designs, ranging from T-Shirts ($24.99) and long-sleeve Ts ($29.99), to hoodies ($49.99) and sweatshirts ($39.99). There are also two denim jackets ($69.99) and one patterned shirt ($29.99).

Post Malone x H&M sweatshirt ($39.99). Photo by H&M

The collection is already shoppable online, and will be available this week in stores in Montreal and across Canada. Unfortunately, one of our favourite pieces, the rust brown sweatshirt, is already sold out online, so try you luck in stores. Some other items we love include the denim jacket with Post’s face on the back, and the Posty Co hoodie. Happy Shopping!

For more details on the launch, visit the Post Malone x H&M page.

by CultMTL

