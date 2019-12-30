Who we are...

Brittany Xavier wearing H&M

The Brittany Xavier Edit. Photo by H&M

Life, Style

Brittany Xavier now has her own curated H&M collection

by CultMTL

The style influencer is the latest celebrity to collaborate with the Swedish retailer.

Style influencer Brittany Xavier is the latest collaborator at H&M, and her list of fall faves are available now. As Brittany prides herself on value pieces (as well as those worth the investment that you can wear “over and over again”), it’s no surprise that H&M has chosen to work with her. Their curated collections have always been quite a draw, with previous editions primarily focussing on menswear with the Weeknd and David Beckham. It’s an easy one-stop shop for fans who already admire the curator’s style. And since Brittany now has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, the draw is massive. The collection comes after a succesful collabs with Giambattista Valli in November and Johanna Ortiz earlier this month.

From the slopes to the streets

The Brittany Xavier Edit is a curated complete collection of 48 pieces that includes everything from boots and jewellery to glittery dresses and a puffer. The pieces have been chosen to complete any woman’s wardrobe during the colder months to come. Some of our favourites include the black sweatshirt with gathered seams ($49.99), beige textured-knit sweater ($59.99), black puff sleeve top ($39.99), leggings with creases ($59.99) and cream patterned and black draped dresses ($69.99) and mock turtlenecks ($29.99). On the accessories front, there are some great knee-high boots ($52.99), a bright yellow alpaca blend hat ($19.99) and unique five pairs of earrings ($14.99).

These complete collections launched by brands like H&M are fantastic and allow lovers of fashion to purchase pieces that follow a similar theme. Of course, there are also unique one-offs that can safely complete almost any outfit. Happy shopping!

To check out the collection, visit the Brittany Xavier Edit page.