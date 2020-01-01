Billie Eilish by H&M launches this week

The pop star now has her own clothing and accessories collection showcasing her signature style.

Billie Eilish has now been added to a long list of musicians with collections at H&M, including Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Post Malone. The collaboration’s launching ahead of her almost 50 shows in 2020, with the majority of them already sold out.

Billie Eilish by H&M. Photo by H&M

“Billie Eilish is obviously an inspiring artist, but also someone a lot of people around the world admire for her personal style and empowering way of expressing her values. We want to enable her fans to step into her world and feel empowered to freely express their style as well.” —Emily Bjorkheim, H&M’s Head of Design Divided

Billie Eilish by H&M. Photo by H&M

Taking after Eilish’s signature style — casual and accessible yet edgy and fashion-savvy — the collection features long and loose tees, hoodies, sweatshirt dresses and joggers in colours like cream, black, and pale green with splashes of neon green. The entire collection, which also includes beanies, bucket hats, socks and a bum bag,” is made “from materials sourced in a more sustainable way.”

The collaboration can be found at all H&M stores in Montreal and across Canada that currently sell the Divided line, starting Thursday, Jan. 2. Enjoy!

For more details on the launch, visit the H&M page.