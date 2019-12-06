Here’s what to do in Montreal today

It’s been 30 years since the Montreal massacre, a tragic day in the history of our city, when 14 women were killed at the Université de Montréal’s Polytechnique engineering school. There are several events marking the anniversary, including the annual ceremony and illumination of 14 beams of light on Mount Royal at 5 p.m., and a number of commemorations at Polytechnique. See more about the incident, the victims and today’s events (here and across the country) here.

Tonight and tomorrow, Geordie Theatre presents a stage adaptation of Frank Capra’s classic 1946 film It’s a Wonderful Life, directed by Mike Payette and Jessica Abdallah. See more about the gala fundraiser production here. D.B. Clark Theatre (1455 de Maisonneuve W.), 7 p.m. tonight and tomorrow, additional 2 p.m. matinee performance tomorrow, $100/$25 children

The holiday edition of POP Montreal’s artisan fair Puces POP features two different sets of vendors over two weekends at Église St-Denis. Expect clothing, accessories, jewellery, housewares, food, art and more. 5075 Rivard, 3–8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sundays, free entry

As part of the Programme hors les murs at the salle de diffusion in Parc Ex, there’s a vernissage going on for Boucler la Boucle, an exhibition of photos by Kiran Ambwani. 421 St-Roch, 5–8 p.m.

Montreal Calling! marks the 40th anniversary of the Clash’s landmark album London Calling, featuring international talent Alejandro Escovedo (see our interview with him here), Tommy Stinson (the Replacements, Guns N Roses) and the Asexuals along with a whack of local talent like Dan Boeckner (Wolf Parade, Operators), Tim Kingsbury (Arcade Fire), Paul Cargnello, Tommy Youngsteen and many more. Corona Theatre (2490 Notre-Dame W.), 7:30 p.m., $72

Tonight’s Nocturne at the MAC gives partygoers access to the six exhibitions that are up right now at the contemporary art museum while DJs M.Salaciak, Essaie Pas and Solitary Dancer provide the tunes. There will also be VJ visuals, mural, serigraphy and drawing/collage workshops as well as a cash bar. 185 Ste-Catherine W., 5 p.m., price unlisted

An IleSoniq kind of party is going down at SAT, with U.S. DJ Andrew Bayer will present his Parallel show, with openers isoprospect and Marycee. 1201 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $36

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.