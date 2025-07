Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone and Austin Butler, Eddington is a western set during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fantasia Film Festival to host Montreal premiere of Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’ on July 16

The 29th edition of the Fantasia Film Festival will open with the Montreal premiere of Eddington, the new film by Ari Aster.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone and Austin Butler, Eddington is a western set during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on the tension created in the titular small town by a stand-off between the sheriff and the mayor.

Aster’s last film, Beau Is Afraid (also starring Phoenix), was partly made in Montreal.

Eddington will screen at Concordia University’s Hall Theatre (1455 de Maisonneuve) on Wednesday, July 16 (two days before its limited theatrical release, on July 18) at 6 p.m.

