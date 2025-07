François Legault is currently the least popular premier in the country.

Just 12% of Quebecers approve of the Quebec government’s job on housing affordability

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, just 12% of Quebecers believe the Quebec government led by François Legault is doing a good job on housing affordability in the province.

The study found that 80% of Quebecers agree the CAQ government has done a poor job on housing affordability.

François Legault is currently the least popular premier in the country, with an approval rating of just 25%.

