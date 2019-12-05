Montreal Calling celebrates one of the greatest records of all time

An all-star crew will play the record live on Friday PLUS the rest of the best gigs of the week.

There are plenty of killer gigs happening this week but the one that you don’t want to miss is Montreal’s love letter to one of the greatest records by “only band that matters,” London Calling by the Clash. This record and a host of others that burst out after punk’s first wave had crested remains firmly lodged in my frontal lobes, being of the advanced vintage that I am. For a packed night featuring a host of local legends as well as two killer out of province acts playing this classic from front to back, slide down to Friday’s announcements.

Thursday: For a seething night of metallic hardcore, head down to Turbo Haüs to catch Hopeless Youth as they play host to out of towners Sparrows (from T.O.) and Actor/Observer and Modern Eyes (from Beantown). 2040 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

The punctual peeps behind Analogue Addiction and Distrosion are joining forces for a killer bill at l’Esco with Hélène Barbier, Yoo Doo Right and Gladys Lazer. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $11.59

All post-rock nerds are gonna want to show up for Some Became Hollow Tubes when they wage battle with one of the best bands in our fair town, Crabe, with cabaret performers including STM Getaway and Emilie Mouchous — all this is happening at Sala as part of a 20th anniversary benefit gala for Arcmtl. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $12–$20 suggested donation

Friday: If you read the reach-around I gave in the introduction and took the suggestions of sliding directly down to this day for the announcement of Montreal Calling, congratulations! I hope your trip was pleasant. Now take off your coat and sit for a spell:

If you want to hear one of the greatest records of all time — London Calling — done by some serious killers like the Replacements Tommy Stinson, Alejandro Escovedo (!!!!), the original line-up of the Asexuals, the Nils and a ton more, you will not want to miss this. Warning though: the ticket price for this show at Corona is a small fortune. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 7 p.m., $74/$42 students

With a Doughboy already in town for the Asexuals reunion, former Doughboy Scott McCullough is also in la Belle Province and ready to throw down with Big Shiny Tunes dudes Rusty. Can Montreal handle the return of these two princes? Grunge out!!! Tipping the scales for this gigger is the fierce backing of Mad Ones, featuring ex-Shikasta screamer Russell Fernandes. Opening this show at le Ritz is Jon Cohen Ex. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $15/$20

Saturday: You may have missed the first day of the 14th edition of Cuch Fest (by Cuchabata Records), but you can meet up for the second night at la Vitrola and catch Gulom, Aedes, Ce Qui Nous Traverse, Birdman, BLD, Fred Cracklin, Boar God and Garura. 4602 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $10

If you wanted to see the last ever show from Solids at Sala but aren’t grippin’ tix, you’re fugged as it’s sold out (duh). Bumrush the show, they’ll never take you down alive!!!

As an alternative, there’s the krautrock motoric know-how of Technicolor Blood (featuring Hot Carl from the DJ duo Punk Police on the tubs), who release their debut seven-inch piece of wax with Wishbone at l’Esco….and all for the door price of $6. $6? What is this, 1998? 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $6

The closing night of Cuch Fest is happening at Brasserie Beaubien with a doozy featuring In Hock, Sun Brimmer, Frederico Balducci/Adam Sailkaley/Alan Lefebvre trio, David and the Woods, Dixtour Mur Mur, Look Sacre, Dixtuor Motel Vacant and stars of stage and screen En Fers. 73 Beaubien E., 8 p.m., $10

Sunday: Closing out your weekend is a night of punk rock fury with Idiocrates, Fister, the Nailbiters and AAAAAA at Katacombes. 1635 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., ticket price apparently too punk to mention

Current Obsession: The Clash, London Calling

