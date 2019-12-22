Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Al South, Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Jacob Carey, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, MATTHEW HAYS, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies, Sarah Foulkes, Toula Drimonis

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Recent issue

Nov 2019

  • Alexia Gourd
  • Antigone
  • Corridor
  • Danny Bhoy
  • Fabrikate
  • Half Moon Run
  • L'Express
  • M for Montreal
  • Midway
  • Roland Emmerich
  • Sophie Deraspe

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

The Twentieth Century

Life, to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

The top events happening in the city, daily.

It’s the last day of the annual Salon des Métiers d’Art at Place Bonaventure, the city’s biggest, longest and oldest holiday market. 800 de la Gauchetière W., 11 a.m.–6 p.m., free entry

Mile Ex brew pub and restaurant Brasserie Harricana marks its fifth anniversary with a holiday pop-up market, the launch of five new beers, an oyster bar and nighttime festivities. 95 Jean-Talon W., 12 p.m.–2 a.m.

Check out the debut feature by Toronto filmmaker Matthew Rankin, a satirical “Canadiana nightmare” set in 1899 about future prime minister William Lyon Mackenzie King, entitled The Twentieth Century, screening at Cinéma du Parc (3575 Parc, 5 and 9:20 p.m., $13/$11.50 seniors/$10 14–21) and Cinéma Moderne (5150 St-Laurent, 4:15 p.m., $13/$11.50).

Soundshaper and Nathan Burns go b2b as the Papa Noël Soundsystem tonight at Salon Daomé’s weekly Lofthanza night. 4465 St-Laurent, free before midnight and with Facebook RSVP/$8

Peep some winter fashion and holiday rituals from the 19th century at the Champagne Charlotte and Crinoline event at the Sir George Étienne Cartier National Historic Site every weekend (and on Dec. 26 and 27). There will be a costumed presentation, champagne-tasting, hot drinks, a card-making workshop, photo zone and more. 458 Notre-Dame E., 4 p.m. in French, 4:30 p.m. in English, $7.80/$7.30 seniors/$3.90

