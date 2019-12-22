Here’s what to do in Montreal today

It’s the last day of the annual Salon des Métiers d’Art at Place Bonaventure, the city’s biggest, longest and oldest holiday market. 800 de la Gauchetière W., 11 a.m.–6 p.m., free entry

Mile Ex brew pub and restaurant Brasserie Harricana marks its fifth anniversary with a holiday pop-up market, the launch of five new beers, an oyster bar and nighttime festivities. 95 Jean-Talon W., 12 p.m.–2 a.m.

Check out the debut feature by Toronto filmmaker Matthew Rankin, a satirical “Canadiana nightmare” set in 1899 about future prime minister William Lyon Mackenzie King, entitled The Twentieth Century, screening at Cinéma du Parc (3575 Parc, 5 and 9:20 p.m., $13/$11.50 seniors/$10 14–21) and Cinéma Moderne (5150 St-Laurent, 4:15 p.m., $13/$11.50).

Soundshaper and Nathan Burns go b2b as the Papa Noël Soundsystem tonight at Salon Daomé’s weekly Lofthanza night. 4465 St-Laurent, free before midnight and with Facebook RSVP/$8

Peep some winter fashion and holiday rituals from the 19th century at the Champagne Charlotte and Crinoline event at the Sir George Étienne Cartier National Historic Site every weekend (and on Dec. 26 and 27). There will be a costumed presentation, champagne-tasting, hot drinks, a card-making workshop, photo zone and more. 458 Notre-Dame E., 4 p.m. in French, 4:30 p.m. in English, $7.80/$7.30 seniors/$3.90

