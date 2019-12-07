Johanna Ortiz x H&M arrives this week

After a successful collaboration with Giambattista Valli, H&M has just launched a preview of their upcoming collection with Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz, out next year. The collab aims to be “playful, glamourous, and [inclusive], with designs that any woman can wear.”

Tina Kunakey and Maria Borges. Photo by H&M.

“I don’t want my designs to only be for going to a wedding or a garden party, they can be worn to a bar or for hosting a dinner at home too — I want these designs to be a part of your wardrobe. Wear them with flats and no makeup. It works. It’s just embracing being feminine.” —Johanna Ortiz

To showcase the collection, H&M enlisted models Tina Kunakey, Maria Borges, Jessica Gomes and Gala González. The collection includes four glamorous dresses priced between $60 and $80, all in beautiful floral prints — impressive prices for pieces from a designer with clientele like Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Jessica Biel and Alexa Chung.

Gala Gonzalez with Johanna Ortiz (left) and Jessica Gomes (right). Photo by H&M

While the collection can be purchased online right now, we have confirmation that the Ste-Catherine Street and Rockland stores will be receiving the dresses early next week. Stay tuned for more info before the main Johanna Ortiz x H&M collection becomes available online and in stores in Canada on March 12. Happy Shopping!