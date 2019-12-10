Who we are...

Nashville, TN

Life, News

Air Canada announces new direct flight from Montreal to Nashville

by CultMTL

The City of Festivals and Music City will now be even closer.

Beginning June 2020, Air Canada will be operating daily direct flights from Montreal to Nashville. The new seasonal summer route makes perfect sense, considering how musically oriented both cities are, especially during festival season.

“It will appeal to Canadian customers who want to experience the music scene in Tennessee and also allow Nashville residents to experience the vibrant summer season in Montreal.”

—Mark Galardo, Vice President of Network Planning at Air Canada

The daily flight will leave Montreal at 6:05 p.m. and land in Nashville at 7:48 p.m. The return flight will leave Nashville at 8:25 a.m. and touch down in Montreal at 11:51 a.m. The timing of these flights will also benefit customers connecting through major cities like Tokyo, Shanghai, London and Paris.

“This route strengthens our position in Nashville and the region, one of the fastest growing markets in the U.S.,” says Mark Galardo, Vice President of Network Planning at Air Canada. “U.S. customers will also be able to take advantage of plentiful connecting opportunities to our extensive domestic and global markets.”

For more information on the announcement, please check Air Canada’s Media Centre.