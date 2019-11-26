UNIQLO x Marimekko launches this week

The Japanese-Finnish collaboration marks the second time the brands have worked together.

As popular as designer collaborations have become, Uniqlo has long been a leader in the field, working with brands like Jil Sander, JW Anderson, Undercover, Thomas Maier and KAWS. Their latest joint effort will be available this Thursday, Nov. 28, marking the second time Uniqlo has paired up with Finnish lifestyle brand Marimekko, this time for Fall/Winter 2019.

UNIQLO x Marimekko. Photo by Uniqlo

Based in Helsinki, Marimekko was founded in 1951 and specializes in vivid prints and novel styles. This new limited collection aims to “brighten your world” during the year’s colder months, and will feature a range of colourful and vibrant clothing and accessories for Women, Kids and even Babies.

UNIQLO x Marimekko. Photo by Uniqlo

As always with Uniqlo, the price-points are fantastic. Where else can you buy a designer cashmere sweater for under $80? Some of the other key pieces include ultra light down cocoon jackets ($99.90), a wide range of short sleeve T-shirts ($19.90) and long sleeve tunics ($29.90), extra warm turtlenecks ($24.90) and unique A-line sleeveless dresses ($49.90). There’s also an impressive assortment of scarves ($29.90) and socks ($7.90).

The upcoming cooler months can be dark and gloomy. Days are shorter, the sun sets earlier. It’s time to colour the cold. We’re here to make every day brighter than the last. —UNIQLO x Marimekko

UNIQLO x Marimekko. Photo by Uniqlo

While Uniqlo has a presence in Canada in and around Toronto, Vancouver and Edmonton, unfortunately Montreal still does not have its own store. The easiest way to shop this limited collection will be through Uniqlo’s website this Thursday. Maybe this collection will bring you some warmth during the colder months to come. ■

