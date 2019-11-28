Special releases by local bands and where to shop for the exclusives.

This is what’s up in Montreal for Record Store Day, Black Friday edition

The American shopping phenomenon known as Black Friday, which has spread to Canada in recent years, brings with it the winter edition of Record Store Day, and there are plenty of Montreal shops getting in on the action.

There are 182 exclusive vinyl releases coming out tomorrow, and as is always the case, the list is dominated by classic-rock reissues, which doesn’t exactly offer lots of incentive for lining up outside in November. But there are a number of more interesting releases hitting local shelves — here are five of them, by local or Montreal-affiliated bands:

RSD exclusives

Arcade Fire, Neighbourhood #1

This replica of the Merge Records single from 2004 features the opening track from the Montreal band’s debut album Funeral, backed by “My Buddy” by Alvino Rey — a jazz musician and Will and Win Butler’s late grandfather — and his orchestra.

Rufus Wainwright, Come a Little Bit Closer

Live version of Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon” and Arcade Fire’s “Crown of Love” on a red translucent seven-inch record.

William Shatner/The Cramps, Garbageman

A 12-inch features Shatner’s cover of the Cramps’ “Garbageman,” as well as previously unreleased a cappella and instrumental versions, with the original version and another Cramps classic, “Human Fly.”

Tune-Yards, Sorry to Bother You (original score)

The score for Boots Riley’s critically acclaimed 2018 film starring Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson.

Homeshake, Helium remixes

Peter Sagar commissioned remixes of tracks from his latest album Helium by some of the artists who’ve inspired him, including Skepta, Laurel Halo, Jesse Lanza, DJ Taye, DJ Paypal, Foodman, Project Pablo and Ciel.

Participating Montreal-area stores

Atom Heart

Aux 33 Tours

Beatnick Records

L’Indicatif (Laval)

Sonorama

Sunrise Records (locations in Laval and St-Bruno as well as Galerie d’Anjour and Carrefour Angrignon)