Montreal’s Chanel store opened today

Considering how big a city Montreal is, it is sometimes surprising how much we are lacking in high-end fashion brick and mortars. Thankfully, along with the completely revamped Holt Renfrew Ogilvy and new Four Seasons hotel, Montreal now has a new Chanel store. Five times larger than the previous one at Holt Renfrew on Sherbrooke St., the new storefront features current Chanel favourites Vittoria Ceretti and Kiki Willems along with a stunning display of the current collection.

Located at 1440 de la Montagne, the Montreal flagship contains a very complete line of ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, jewellery and accessories, including sunglasses and watches. This is also where you can purchase more unique accessories, such as a Chanel basketball (retail approx. $4,000) and skateboard (retail approx. $10,000). These items were also spearheaded during the late Karl Lagerfeld’s tenure, which makes them even more special.

While Chanel as a brand may not necessarily be affordable for most shoppers, the company, which pioneered the “little black dress” and Chanel suit, still has an iconic place in all fashion circles. They have collaborated with Pharell Williams, Cara Delavingne and Kristen Stewart, and their runway presentations in Paris are unparalleled in grandeur. What other brand would even think about launching a massive fake rocket into space during the finale of their show? Not to mention that Chanel No 5. is still the world’s most popular fragrance, and has allowed fans the opportunity to purchase a piece of the brand at a relatively affordable price. (The full make-up and perfume line is also available in the basement level of Holt Renfrew Ogilvy.) ■

For more details, see the Holt Renfrew Ogilvy website.