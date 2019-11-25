Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

Nov 2019

  • Alexia Gourd
  • Antigone
  • Corridor
  • Danny Bhoy
  • Fabrikate
  • Half Moon Run
  • L'Express
  • M for Montreal
  • Midway
  • Roland Emmerich
  • Sophie Deraspe

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Janette King

to do list

Here’s what to do in Montreal today

by CultMTL

To-Do List: Monday, November 25

Before coming to Netflix this Wednesday, Nov. 27, Martin Scorsese’s critically acclaimed gangster  epic The Irishman starts its run at the Cinémathèque Québécoise, where it will screen through Dec. 2. The film also continues at Cinéma Moderne through Dec. 15.

Tonight’s edition of Drawn & Quarterly’s New Reads Book Club examines Flights by Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk, a novel that interweaves reflections on travel with an in-depth exploration of the human body. 176 Bernard, 7 p.m.

Cinema Politica Concordia hosts the premiere of Artifishal, about the high ecological, cultural and financial cost of fish hatcheries, and Valley of the Southern North, a visual love letter to the Peace River Valley and its inhabitants. The screening will be followed by a discussion with a trio of experts on elements of the films. See more details here. 1455 de Maisonneuve W. H-110, 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

Alt R&B, hip hop and chillwave are the vibes at Bar le Ritz tonight, as Montreal acts Janette King and Tshizimba take the stage along with Vancouver’s Teon Gibbs. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $10

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options.
For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.