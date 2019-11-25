Here’s what to do in Montreal today

Before coming to Netflix this Wednesday, Nov. 27, Martin Scorsese’s critically acclaimed gangster epic The Irishman starts its run at the Cinémathèque Québécoise, where it will screen through Dec. 2. The film also continues at Cinéma Moderne through Dec. 15.

Tonight’s edition of Drawn & Quarterly’s New Reads Book Club examines Flights by Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk, a novel that interweaves reflections on travel with an in-depth exploration of the human body. 176 Bernard, 7 p.m.

Cinema Politica Concordia hosts the premiere of Artifishal, about the high ecological, cultural and financial cost of fish hatcheries, and Valley of the Southern North, a visual love letter to the Peace River Valley and its inhabitants. The screening will be followed by a discussion with a trio of experts on elements of the films. See more details here. 1455 de Maisonneuve W. H-110, 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

Alt R&B, hip hop and chillwave are the vibes at Bar le Ritz tonight, as Montreal acts Janette King and Tshizimba take the stage along with Vancouver’s Teon Gibbs. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $10

