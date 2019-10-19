Saturday, October 19th

Flip through the vinyl collections of 45 vendors at the Salon du Disque, presented by Aux 33 Tours and Beatnick record shops. 5035 St-Dominique, 8 a .m.–4 p.m.

The fifth annual Montreal coffee fest East Coast Coffee Madness promises more third wave love, this time at the Montreal Science Centre over two days. 2 de laCommune W., 9 a.m.–5 p.m., $20/$50

Beaver Sheppard’s Petite Patrie poké joint OK Poké celebrates its second anniversary with a special brunch that promises to be well worth the visit. 75 Shamrock, 11a.m.–5 p.m.

Top up your costume at Mile End shop Citizen Vintage, holding a Halloween edition of its monthly studio sale, where items will be sold for $5–$20. 5333 Casgrain, 1–5 p.m



The Phenomena Festival presents its annual Dada Cabaret, a show that promises an “ultra-wacky” expression of creative freedom. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), doors 7:30 p.m., $18