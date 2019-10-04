Friday, October 4th

* Nouvelle Vague closing party * Hunchback of Notre-Dame screening with live music * Is That How Clowns Keep You Up All Night? * Ladytron with Russell Louder * Shifted with Vatican Shadow and Or Room

Old Port outdoor party spot Nouvelle Vague has its closing party tonight, with dancehall, Afro pop, Afro house and soca care of the Qualité de Luxe crew (Poirier, Mr. Touré and KYOU). 2 de la Commune W., 5–11 p.m., free

The Montreal Film Society kicks off Halloween season with a silent-film screening: The 1923 version of The Hunchback of Notre-Dame, starring Lon Chaney (Phantom of the Opera, etc), will be screened tonight and tomorrow with live music, preceded by Luis Bunuel’s famous short Un Chien Andalou (1930). Église WP (4695 de Maisonneuve W.), 7:30 p.m., $16/$11 students & seniors

Montreal performer and Fringe fave Fiona Clark returns to the stage in Is That How Clowns Keep You Up All Night?, wherein she plays Ms. Bea Haven, a sex-ed clown who hosts a talk show to gab about “porn, periods, people of all genders … and everyone left out of your standard sex ed curriculum.” MainLine Theatre (3997 St-Laurent), 7:30 p.m., $15/$10 students, seniors & QDF members (call 514-849-3378 after 2 p.m. to buy tickets)

British electro-pop quartet Ladytron are two decades into their career and this year they released their sixth, self-titled album. Catch them tonight with opener Russell Louder at SAT. 1201 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $39.50

Afterhours party people have a worthwhile destination tonight: Stereo, where British producer, DJ and label head Guy Brewer, alias Shifted, will be doing his thing alongside Vatican Shadow and Or Room. 858 Ste-Catherine E., 2 a.m. (so technically Saturday), $25

