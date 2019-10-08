Entertainment just Across the Border from Toronto

One of the handy things about living in the Toronto area is the proximity of this Canadian city to the US border, opening up a whole new realm of possibilities to entertain ourselves in our neighboring country to the South.

Depending on which direction you choose to head, Niagara Falls and all the entertainment options surrounding the natural wonder are within an hour and a half drive. Meanwhile, the famed Motor City of Detroit is around four hours’ drive away, or just under an hour and a half if you hop on one of the regular flights from Toronto.

Let’s take a look at some of the entertainment options available in both locations.

Getting that Winning Feeling in Detroit

Fans of the major North American sport will have no shortage of choice when visiting Detroit, that’s for sure. Given the pro football season has already begun, and as there are currently no Canadian teams competing in the NFL, then making the trip to Ford Field to cheer on the Detroit Lions is an unmissable experience, soaking up the atmosphere on game day.

The other major sports are also well represented by leading teams during the winter months. Fans of the ‘alley-oop’ can take in the best of NBA watching the Detroit Pistons at Little Ceasars Arena, while the same venue is also home to NHL favorites, the Detroit Red Wings. If baseball is your thing, catch the MLB action at Comerica Park with the Detroit Tigers.

Michigan also seems to be a very lucky state when it comes to lottery draws. Of course, you don’t have to physically cross the border to play the most popular US lotteries, now that you can play Powerball and Mega Millions at Lottoland online. That said, the Detroit area has produced several big winners in recent years.

As recently as the end of September 2019, one lucky winner in Michigan won the $80 million Powerball jackpot, becoming the latest big winner since the state began offering the popular lotto game in 2010. Previous jackpots in Michigan include $310 million won by one very lucky lady in 2015, following on from the highest individual payout of $337 million scooped in 2012.

The Watery Wonders of Niagara Falls

While there’s plenty to see and do on the Canadian side of the Niagara River, following massive investment in the area over the last couple of decades, it’s hard to resist a trip across the Rainbow International Bridge to take in surroundings on the US side of the border. Check out the Horseshoe Falls and American Falls from the vantage point of Goat Island for a different perspective of this natural wonder.

Over on the American side of the border, there are also several unique visitor attractions to enjoy. If you want to get up close and personal with the falls, don’t forget to don a plastic poncho when you board the iconic Maid of the Mist for a boat trip, because even though it’s a great way to take in the majesty of Niagara Falls, you’re likely to get soaked.

Photo: Pixabay

For something a little more sedate with an interesting historical twist, check out the Niagara Wax Museum of History and, if that isn’t thrilling enough, head across the street for a frightful visit to the Haunted House of Wax for something a little more gruesome. When you’re done, you can always eat your fill of sweet goodies and cakes at Mackinali’s Café & Bake Shop.

If you’re planning to stay on the American side of the border for a little while longer, there’s plenty of hotels, although perhaps the most luxurious and packed with entertainment options is the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Gamble or dance the night away, maybe even take in a show, with headline acts such as blues guitarist Coco Montoya in November, or actress and singer Vanesa Williams in December.

Whichever direction you head southwards across the border from Toronto, there’s always plenty to see and do in either Detroit or Niagara Falls.