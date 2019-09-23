Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Hubert Lenoir

Hubert Lenoir

to-do list

Monday, September 23

by CultMTL

* Hubert Lenoir’s Night School
* Jonah Hill’s Mid90S screening
* Cheech & Chong’s O Cannabis tour
* Sigrid plays Théâtre Corona

In case you missed Jonah Hill’s directorial debut Mid90s during its brief theatrical run, the film is screening twice today at Théâtre Outremont. 1248 Bernard, 4 and 7:30 p.m., $10

Old-school weed comics Cheech & Chong bring their O Cannabis tour to Montreal — to Place des Arts, no less. Pre-smoking (or vaping, or ingesting) is mandatory. Théâtre Maisonneuve (175 Ste-Catherine W.,) 8 p.m., $48.95–$141.05

Norwegian synth-pop artist Sigrid is in the midst of her Sucker Punch tour and tonight it lands at Théâtre Corona care of Osheaga. The opening act is Raffaella. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $34.50

The Red Bull Music Festival wraps tonight with Hubert Lenoir’s Night School show, presenting an opportunity to see the engaging terrible of the Quebec scene in an intimate setting. We don’t know what to expect from the Night School concept, but we can guarantee it’ll be entertaining. 2110 St-Dominique, 8 p.m., $35

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.