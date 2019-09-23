Monday, September 23

In case you missed Jonah Hill’s directorial debut Mid90s during its brief theatrical run, the film is screening twice today at Théâtre Outremont. 1248 Bernard, 4 and 7:30 p.m., $10

Old-school weed comics Cheech & Chong bring their O Cannabis tour to Montreal — to Place des Arts, no less. Pre-smoking (or vaping, or ingesting) is mandatory. Théâtre Maisonneuve (175 Ste-Catherine W.,) 8 p.m., $48.95–$141.05

Norwegian synth-pop artist Sigrid is in the midst of her Sucker Punch tour and tonight it lands at Théâtre Corona care of Osheaga. The opening act is Raffaella. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $34.50

The Red Bull Music Festival wraps tonight with Hubert Lenoir’s Night School show, presenting an opportunity to see the engaging terrible of the Quebec scene in an intimate setting. We don’t know what to expect from the Night School concept, but we can guarantee it’ll be entertaining. 2110 St-Dominique, 8 p.m., $35

