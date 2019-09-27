Casino de Montréal: Your Best Bet for a Night Out on the Town

Caption: The Casino de Montréal is the most exciting venue in town, offering up an array of gaming and entertainment experiences you just can’t find anywhere else. Photo: Pixabay/ Public Domain

Quebec’s most fabulous city boasts a wealth of clubs, bars, and restaurants to enjoy, but there’s one place which stands out above the rest. The Casino de Montréal rolls theater shows, dancing, dining, and casino gaming into one complete package for your enjoyment. This venue offers the best in entertainment, and the only thing missing is you.

Endless Entertainment and Shows Await

There’s always something interesting popping off at the Casino de Montréal. Music, magic, and comedy are all served up on a steaming silver platter for audiences to take advantage of. These spectacular shows are waiting for you, and there’s no better time to head in than now.

October will draw in talent like never before, such as the titillating magician Messmer and the always-hilarious Mariana Mazza. Head in to get spellbound by Messmer’s groundbreaking show, or hear Mazza’s open, frank, and sometimes shocking comedic musings.

If music is more your scene, try out the cabaret—this incredible show featuring live music and dancing by a number of talented performers is sure to make your head spin as it highlights a journey through music from the sixties up until today. The collection of acts on display here are always madly entertaining, and peckish audiences can combine dinner and a show if they please.

Gaming Galore Including All Your Favorites

Once the show is over, you can let the real games begin. You’ll find all your favorites on offer, as well as some newbies you might not know yet. An experienced staff of industry experts is there to help you with all your needs on the floor, so you’ll be able to rest easy knowing you’re in good hands. Choose from a wide array of classics like baccarat, roulette, craps, and blackjack (try out variations like blackjack switch and Spanish 21 while you’re at it), as well as over 3,000 slot machines for you to spin. With progressives and fixed-jackpot slots alike, you’ll find everything you need right here.

There’s no chance of getting bored at this casino—with over 3,000 slot machines to choose from, you’re sure to find a game you enjoy. Photo: Pixabay/ Public Domain

Poker is the name of the game at the Casino de Montréal, and you’ll find all your favorite variations in the OK POKER Room. This classy and exclusive environment provides twenty-four no-limit poker tables which are open 24 hours a day, so you don’t have to quit when the sun comes up. You can even enjoy tableside dining and sports on the big screen while you’re here.

If you’re going to enter the OK POKER Room to try your hand at the tables there, you don’t want to come in unprepared. Be sure to know your Texas Hold ‘em poker hand rankings before you go in , so you can play like a true professional and remain cool as a cucumber throughout the length of the game.

Brushing up on your table position and terminology is a good way to ensure you’ll have a good time in the OK POKER room when you visit the casino. Photo: Wikipedia/ Public Domain

Fabulous Food and Craft Cocktails

All that fun is bound to make you hungry, and this is one venue that doesn’t skimp out when it comes to eats. You’ll find 5 restaurants here, each one offering up unique flavors and dining experiences. You can pick up a sandwich or a wrap from L’Instant for a bite on-the-go and enjoy a delightfully fresh pick-me-up for the night to come. Head to Pavilion 67 to partake in a gourmand buffet featuring delectable bite-sized desserts and warming plates which never go empty. Here the chefs create masterpieces right before your eyes, so why not stay to try a bit of everything?

Feeling hungry? Feast on succulent seafood, impeccably grilled meat, or any number of delectable dining options at one of the casino’s four restaurants. Photo: Pxhere/ CC0

Look out over downtown as you enjoy the fresh seafood at Le Montréal, or watch the chefs work their magic from the open kitchen. Stop in here for a relaxed and delicious brunch, where you can serve yourself buffet-style right from the kitchen.

Aija offers contemporary Asian fare with Korean, Chinese, and Thai influences. Here you’ll be able to build your own meal from a variety of fresh meats, vegetables, and sides before settling down in the dining area to enjoy a relaxing view of the river.

For the most sophisticated experience of them all, look no further than the L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon. This refined restaurant is a deceivingly simple yet intensely elegant homage to the late Joël Robuchon, one of the most renowned chefs to come out of France in the modern day. Try the tasting menu to ensure you don’t miss out on any of these fantastic flavors.

To fully appreciate the quality of the food at L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, you need to see the care, precision, and craftsmanship that goes into every part of the process. Source: Casinos du Québec

Things to Know Before You Go

You’ll find the Casino de Montréal situated in the idyllic Jean-Drapeau Park, directly across from the Old Port. You can reach it with your own car or ride the metro to the Jean-Drapeau station. From the station you can hop on bus 777 which takes you directly to the casino. You’ll recognize it immediately, as it is clearly labelled as a “casino” bus. It goes to and from the station every 15 minutes, with services stopping at 1:15 AM.

The layout of the casino is spectacular, featuring 6 floors of fun spread across 3 buildings. Despite its size, it’s a friendly environment which you won’t have any trouble navigating on your own. Restaurants and refreshments are located conveniently throughout the complex, and friendly staff are always at the ready to help lead the way.

The dress code is relaxed, but it’s always a good idea to come dressed to impress. The casino is open 24 hours per day and seven days a week, so you can have your fun anytime the mood might strike you. Keep in mind that you must be over 18 to enter the complex, including the restaurants.

You’re all set to hop on board for a rollicking good time in Montréal. The casino is your one-stop shop to eat, drink, play, and take advantage of exclusive live entertainment options in the city. In fact, there’s nothing you won’t be able to find here, so what are you waiting for? Head out for the time of your life tonight.