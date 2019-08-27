Tuesday, August 27

* Painting Montreal * Nowhere screening * The Young Gods at Bar le Ritz * Scarlxrd at l’Astral

At the Meatball House in Little Burgundy, Painting Montreal proposes a two-hour acrylic workshop for amateurs, wherein you’ll be guided through the steps of creating a Montreal cityscape and walk away with a painting to impress your friends/family. Tickets are available in advance only. 1752 Notre-Dame W., 7 p.m., $27, painting materials provided, ticket might include food

The Diving Bell Movie Club shows Gregg Araki’s 1997 film Nowhere, a dubious clusterfuck of a film that was typical of late ’90s debauched post-Trainspotting cinema for teens. 3956 St-Laurent, doors 8 p.m., price unlisted

Our rawk columnist Johnson Cummins couldn’t recommend the Young Gods enough. In his latest column, he picked tonight’s show by the Swiss industrial band (with openers Evoked Response and SAD) as the best gig in a week that was crowded with contenders, so pack into Bar le Ritz for a show that’s sure to lay waste to your eardrums. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., $30/$35

Trap metal, anyone? The U.K.’s Scarlxrd (aka Marius Lucas Antonio Listhrop) will show us how it’s done tonight at l’Astral. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 9 p.m., $31.75

