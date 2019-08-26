Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Flying Lotus

to-do list

Monday, August 26

by CultMTL

* A Southeast BBQ
* HackerNest Montreal’s August Social
* Booze N Schmooze
* Flying Lotus at Corona Theatre
* The World’s Smallest Open Mic

Bar Pamplemousse hosts A Southeast BBQ, with Southasian BBQ prepared by guest chefs Sud Est Food and cocktails by Bradley Langdon. 1579 St-Laurent, seatings at 6 and 9 p.m., $50

Connect with your local tech community at HackerNest Montreal’s August Social. Banque de Développement du Canada (5 Place Ville Marie), 6:30––9:30 p.m., $10

For aspiring film types, Raindance Filmmaking’s recurring networking event Booze N Schmooze  is going down at Brutopia. 1219 Crescent, 7 p.m., free entry

L.A. producer/DJ/rapper Flying Lotus — who our rawk columnist Johnson Cummins says “is everything modern psych should be sounding like” — plays the Corona Theatre with opener Salami Rose Joe Louis. 2490 Notre-Dame, 8 p.m., $40

Comedy promoters Walter J. Lyng and Vance Michel present the 53rd edition of the World’s Smallest Open Mic at Hurley’s with headliner Steve Patrick Adams and about a half dozen other stand-up comics. 1225 Crescent, 8 p.m., $40

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.