Monday, August 26

Bar Pamplemousse hosts A Southeast BBQ, with Southasian BBQ prepared by guest chefs Sud Est Food and cocktails by Bradley Langdon. 1579 St-Laurent, seatings at 6 and 9 p.m., $50

Connect with your local tech community at HackerNest Montreal’s August Social. Banque de Développement du Canada (5 Place Ville Marie), 6:30––9:30 p.m., $10

For aspiring film types, Raindance Filmmaking’s recurring networking event Booze N Schmooze is going down at Brutopia. 1219 Crescent, 7 p.m., free entry

L.A. producer/DJ/rapper Flying Lotus — who our rawk columnist Johnson Cummins says “is everything modern psych should be sounding like” — plays the Corona Theatre with opener Salami Rose Joe Louis. 2490 Notre-Dame, 8 p.m., $40

Comedy promoters Walter J. Lyng and Vance Michel present the 53rd edition of the World’s Smallest Open Mic at Hurley’s with headliner Steve Patrick Adams and about a half dozen other stand-up comics. 1225 Crescent, 8 p.m., $40

