Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

to-do list

Friday, August 2

by CultMTL

* Osheaga begins!
* Charles Leblanc’s Machinoid exhibition
* The Cinémathèque Québécoise presents The Kid Brother
* David Thibault at La Sala Rossa
* Festival Black Forest at Jardin Gamelin
* Osheaga after-parties

Osheaga begins today, bringing three days of sunny, starry fun Parc Jean-Drapeau with headliners the Lumineers (tonight), the Chemical Brothers (Saturday) and Childish Gambino (Sunday). Also performing today is our Aug. issue cover star Denzel Curry. See our under the radar festival highlights here. 1 Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve (Ile Ste-Hélène), 12–11 p.m. daily, three-day passes $325/$585 Gold Pass (Platinum Passes sold out), day tickets $125/$235 Gold Pass/$500 Platinum Pass

Painter Charles Leblanc’s exhibition Machinoid, exploring a longtime fascination with cars and their inner mechanics as well as the relationship between man and machine, is on at Mile End’s Art Gallery today through Aug. 30. 5432 St-Laurent

The Cinémathèque Québécoise presents Harold Lloyd’s 1927 comedy classic The Kid Brother with live piano accompaniment by Chantale Morin. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 7 p.m., $11/$10 for kids/students/seniors

David Thibault, a teenage singer (of Elvis covers and more) whose rise to fame took the YouTube/La Voix (France)/Ellen route, plays a live set and a DJ set at Summer Lovin’, an event by swing-dance promoters Dig Tha Feet. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., $20/$25

DJ Leezo Licious and multi-instrumentalist Gotta Lago are bringing an Afrobeat dance party to Jardins Gamelin in the form of Festival Black Forest, which continues after 11 p.m. at Ti-Agrikol’s Afrobeat Thursday. 1500 Berri, 9–11 p.m./1840 Atateken, 11 p.m.–3 a.m., both free  

Tonight’s (official) Osheaga afterparties include MSTRKRFT, Millimetrik and Bolarhino at Newspeak (1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $15/$22), Gunna with DJ Coco at l’Ecole Privée (1 Milton, 10 p.m., price unlisted) and Kodaline and We Are Monroe at Corona (2490 Notre-Dame W., 11 p.m., $45).