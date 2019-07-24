Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Les Necrophiliacs

to-do list

Wednesday, July 24

by CultMTL

* New Reads Book Club at le Petite D&Q
* Honorah plays free outdoor show
* Nicole Byer, Ronny Chieng and Jeff Ross at Just for Laughs
* The Castagne’s headline l’Escogriffe

The latest edition of Drawn & Quarterly’s contemporary lit series New Reads Book Club focuses on Sally Roony’s Normal People. This month’s meeting is at la Petite D&Q, where store staff, D&Q production manager Allison Naturale and fellow lit fans await for discussion and drinks. 176 Bernard, 7 p.m., free

Montreal neo-soul sister Hanorah plays a free outdoor show in St-Henri’s Parc du Square Sir George Etienne Cartier. Notre-Dame/Sir George Etienne Cartier, 7 p.m., free

Tonight at Just for Laughs, Nicole Byer (best known for her Netflix baking game show Nailed It!) performs the first of five solo shows — see our interview with her and details of her other JFL 2019 gigs here (Café Cleopatra, 1230 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $25.94), The Daily Show’s Ronny Chieng presents his show Tone Issues, which is also on tomorrow (Gesù, 1200 Bleury, $46.95/$49.95) and roaster extraordinaire Jeff Ross returns with The Roastmaster’s Invitational, the insult comedy tournament that stretches over the next four nights (Club Soda, 1225 St-Laurent, 11:59 p.m., $40).

“Too glam to be punk, too trash to be pop” is how local band the Castagne’s describe themselves, and tonight you can judge for yourself as they headline l’Escogriffe with openers les Necrophiliacs and Pharaon. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

See our Music Listings for more concert and nightlife event options.
For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.