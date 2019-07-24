Wednesday, July 24

* New Reads Book Club at le Petite D&Q * Honorah plays free outdoor show * Nicole Byer, Ronny Chieng and Jeff Ross at Just for Laughs * The Castagne’s headline l’Escogriffe

The latest edition of Drawn & Quarterly’s contemporary lit series New Reads Book Club focuses on Sally Roony’s Normal People. This month’s meeting is at la Petite D&Q, where store staff, D&Q production manager Allison Naturale and fellow lit fans await for discussion and drinks. 176 Bernard, 7 p.m., free

Montreal neo-soul sister Hanorah plays a free outdoor show in St-Henri’s Parc du Square Sir George Etienne Cartier. Notre-Dame/Sir George Etienne Cartier, 7 p.m., free

Tonight at Just for Laughs, Nicole Byer (best known for her Netflix baking game show Nailed It!) performs the first of five solo shows — see our interview with her and details of her other JFL 2019 gigs here (Café Cleopatra, 1230 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $25.94), The Daily Show’s Ronny Chieng presents his show Tone Issues, which is also on tomorrow (Gesù, 1200 Bleury, $46.95/$49.95) and roaster extraordinaire Jeff Ross returns with The Roastmaster’s Invitational, the insult comedy tournament that stretches over the next four nights (Club Soda, 1225 St-Laurent, 11:59 p.m., $40).

“Too glam to be punk, too trash to be pop” is how local band the Castagne’s describe themselves, and tonight you can judge for yourself as they headline l’Escogriffe with openers les Necrophiliacs and Pharaon. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

