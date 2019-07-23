Tuesday, July 23

* Cameron Esposito, Lucas Brothers and Rapp Battlez at Just for Laughs * Tuesday Night Life Drawing at Gallery Parfois * The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Cinéma Urbain * Montreal bands at Brasserie Beaubien

Gallery Parfois hosts Tuesday Night Life Drawing, a weekly drawing sesh open to all skill levels. Some materials are provided but you’re encourage to bring your own materials (including a sketchbook) as supplies are limited. (Also BYOB.) 4064 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $5

At Just for Laughs, Cameron Esposito digs into her recent divorce in Separately, tonight through Wednesday — and yes, it is a comedy show! Check out our review here (Katacombes, 1635 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $25.94). At Newspeak, identical twin comics the Lucas Brothers present their show Hood Disease tonight through Saturday. Read our piece about them here (1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $27.48). And on the Loto-Québec stage, the Rapp Battlez crew returns for a pair of free shows tonight and tomorrow — read our interview with them here (Place des Festivals, Quartier des Spectacles, 10 p.m., free).

Cinéma Urbain goes old-school tonight with a screening of the 1923 silent film The Hunchback of Notre Dame, with live accompaniment by pianist Gabriel Thibaudeau and soprano singer Gerda Findeisen, and English intertitles. Parc de la Paix (directly south of 1201 St-Laurent), 8:30 p.m., free

Check out some fresh Montreal music at Brasserie Beaubien, where Nick Lanyon, Belle Tower, Magnolium and Bashu are playing tonight. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $5/$10 sliding scale

