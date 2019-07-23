Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Rapp Battlez

to-do list

Tuesday, July 23

by CultMTL

* Cameron Esposito, Lucas Brothers and Rapp Battlez at Just for Laughs
* Tuesday Night Life Drawing at Gallery Parfois
* The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Cinéma Urbain
* Montreal bands at Brasserie Beaubien

Gallery Parfois hosts Tuesday Night Life Drawing, a weekly drawing sesh open to all skill levels. Some materials are provided but you’re encourage to bring your own materials (including a sketchbook) as supplies are limited. (Also BYOB.) 4064 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $5

At Just for Laughs, Cameron Esposito digs into her recent divorce in Separately, tonight through Wednesday — and yes, it is a comedy show! Check out our review here (Katacombes, 1635 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $25.94). At Newspeak, identical twin comics the Lucas Brothers present their show Hood Disease tonight through Saturday. Read our piece about them here (1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $27.48). And on the Loto-Québec stage, the Rapp Battlez crew returns for a pair of free shows tonight and tomorrow — read our interview with them here (Place des Festivals, Quartier des Spectacles, 10 p.m., free). 

Cinéma Urbain goes old-school tonight with a screening of the 1923 silent film The Hunchback of Notre Dame, with live accompaniment by pianist Gabriel Thibaudeau and soprano singer Gerda Findeisen, and English intertitles. Parc de la Paix (directly south of 1201 St-Laurent), 8:30 p.m., free

Check out some fresh Montreal music at Brasserie Beaubien, where Nick Lanyon, Belle Tower, Magnolium and Bashu are playing tonight. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $5/$10 sliding scale

