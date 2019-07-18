Thursday, July 18

* Free tacos at café TH3RD Wave * Dead Dog and Errhead at the CCA * Just for Laughs shows * Slut Island Festival begins * Tommy Wright III plays La Sala Rossa

Order some natural wine and get a free taco at Mile End café TH3RD Wave — one glass gets you one taco, a bottle gets you four. Even better, this is a weekly thing. 5761 St-Laurent, open from 5 p.m.

The CCA museum presents a free show as part of its Petra Glynt-curated Garage Club concert series, which showcases local experimental acts. On the bill tonight: Dead Dog and Errhead (aka Airick Asher Woodhouse, aka Doldrums). 1920 Baile, 8 p.m., free

Tonight at Just for Laughs, the currently Canada-based Aliya Kanani discusses her nomadic life in her show Where Are You From, From? tonight, Friday and Saturday (le P’tit Impro, 3713 St-Laurent #202, 7 p.m., $25.94 — Saturday’s show is at 10 p.m.), Montreal comic Massimo presents his new show Born Canadian, Raised Italian, which is also happening on Friday and Saturday night (Montreal Improv, 3697 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $25.94) and Midnight Surprise begins its run of shows with secret all-star line-ups (Théâtre Sainte Catherine, 264 Ste-Catherine E., doors 11:30 p.m., $30). See our interview with Midnight Surprise co-host Donnell Rawlings here.

The sixth annual Slut Island Festival showcases “artists living on the margins, working consistently towards anti-oppressive and safer spaces,” mounting concerts and other kinds of shows this weekend and next weekend at Bar le Ritz PDB, Casa del Popolo, Articule and Phi Centre. Tonight’s launch show is at le Ritz, with MC Big Sissy, Jasper Lotti, Grapes, Wizard Apprentice, J, C-Nee Starlette, DJ Minas. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $10/$15 (no one turned away for lack of funds), passes cost $40 per week

Memphis rapper Tommy Wright III plays Canada for the first time in a CKUT-promoted gig with openers Faze, Backxwash and DJ Dilbert. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 9:30 p.m., $12/$15

