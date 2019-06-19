Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

to-do list

Wednesday, June 19

by CultMTL

* New installation at ave. du musée
* New expos at MAC
* Lydia Képinski and Flavien Berger at Club Soda
* Miss Vanjie at Mado
* Laurence Anyways at Espace Scuderi

Avenue du Musée has become known for its colourful art installations since it became a pedestrian street a few summers ago. They’re inaugurating a new one this evening, inspired by the Thierry Mugler exhibit and entitled 1, 2, 3… Défilez. Tonight’s event includes street food, a bar and a set by DJ Yuki. Corner of Sherbrooke and du Musée, 5 p.m., free

In other museum news, the MAC launches four new exhibitions today, all of which run through Aug. 4: Rebecca Belmore’s Braver le monumental and untitled collections by Nadia Myre, Chloe Lum & Yannick Desranleau (who will perform at 7:30 p.m.) and Ragnar Kjartansson. 185 Ste-Catherine W., 6 p.m., free, cash bar

Local indie-pop chanteuse Lydia Képinski shares a double bill at Club Soda with French electro artist Flavien Berger as part of the ongoing Francos fest. 1225 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $35.25

American superstar drag queen Miss Vanjie (known for competing on Ru Paul’s Drag Race). Most ticket types for her appearance tonight at Cabaret Mado are sold out, but you might be able to find one via the Facebook page if you’re lucky! 1115 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $25+

Xavier Dolan’s 2012 film Laurence Anyways screens at Espace Scuderi. 3890 Ste-Catherine E., 8:30 p.m., $12 (includes drink & popcorn)

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.