Wednesday, June 19

* New installation at ave. du musée * New expos at MAC * Lydia Képinski and Flavien Berger at Club Soda * Miss Vanjie at Mado * Laurence Anyways at Espace Scuderi

Avenue du Musée has become known for its colourful art installations since it became a pedestrian street a few summers ago. They’re inaugurating a new one this evening, inspired by the Thierry Mugler exhibit and entitled 1, 2, 3… Défilez. Tonight’s event includes street food, a bar and a set by DJ Yuki. Corner of Sherbrooke and du Musée, 5 p.m., free

In other museum news, the MAC launches four new exhibitions today, all of which run through Aug. 4: Rebecca Belmore’s Braver le monumental and untitled collections by Nadia Myre, Chloe Lum & Yannick Desranleau (who will perform at 7:30 p.m.) and Ragnar Kjartansson. 185 Ste-Catherine W., 6 p.m., free, cash bar

Local indie-pop chanteuse Lydia Képinski shares a double bill at Club Soda with French electro artist Flavien Berger as part of the ongoing Francos fest. 1225 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $35.25

American superstar drag queen Miss Vanjie (known for competing on Ru Paul’s Drag Race). Most ticket types for her appearance tonight at Cabaret Mado are sold out, but you might be able to find one via the Facebook page if you’re lucky! 1115 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $25+

Xavier Dolan’s 2012 film Laurence Anyways screens at Espace Scuderi. 3890 Ste-Catherine E., 8:30 p.m., $12 (includes drink & popcorn)

