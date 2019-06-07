Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

May 2019

Sounds

WATCH: The new video by Montreal synth-pop trio Paupière

by CultMTL

“Twisted Mind” is the new “dark dance hymn” by the local band, with Black Mirror-esque visuals to match.

Montreal synthpop trio Paupière is back with a second single from a forthcoming EP, coming out on Lisbon Lux Records in the fall. Following the release of “Howard Carter” March, the band reveals “Twisted Mind,” described as “a darker dance hymn” with a music video to match.

Directed by Ariel Poupart, the video features Paupière’s Pier-Luc playing lab rat to his bandmates Julia and Eliane, who are experimenting on him to test the impact of a direct feed from modern technology and the stress caused by the constant anticipation of a response.

Watch the video here: