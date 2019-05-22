Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Shem G of Nü Soul

to-do list

Wednesday, May 22

by CultMTL

* Invasion Cocktail opening party
* Mondial de la Bière
* Ghostbusters at Bar le Ritz
* Mercredi Live at Turbo Haüs
* FTA opens

It’s the opening night of drinks festival Invasion Cocktail tonight. After paying an entry fee, you can sample cocktails with coupons purchased (average of $4 per drink). They have partnered with YUL EAT to have local chefs serve up food. There will also be a DJ on site. More festival details can be found here. 8 Queen, 6 p.m., $15

Also on the alcohol tip, the annual Mondial de la Bière festival begins. Gare Windsor (1100 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal), 11 a.m.–11 p.m.

The Drunken Cinema series marks the 35th anniversary of the original Ghostbusters movie with one of their drinking-game screening events. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), doors 7 p.m., screening 8 p.m., $8

Soul and R&B jam session Mercredi Live has a new home at Turbo Haüs, where singer-songwriter-producer Sila will be opening for the house band Nü Soul. If you play an instrument or sing, you can along join in, as usual. 2040 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $5

Another opening party is the 13th edition of dance event Festival TransAmériques. DJ Irmaos will be spinning funk, afrobeat, world music and house at the fest’s headquarters. Check out details and the festival schedule here. 175 President-Kennedy, 10 p.m., free

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.