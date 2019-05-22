Wednesday, May 22

It’s the opening night of drinks festival Invasion Cocktail tonight. After paying an entry fee, you can sample cocktails with coupons purchased (average of $4 per drink). They have partnered with YUL EAT to have local chefs serve up food. There will also be a DJ on site. More festival details can be found here. 8 Queen, 6 p.m., $15

Also on the alcohol tip, the annual Mondial de la Bière festival begins. Gare Windsor (1100 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal), 11 a.m.–11 p.m.

The Drunken Cinema series marks the 35th anniversary of the original Ghostbusters movie with one of their drinking-game screening events. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), doors 7 p.m., screening 8 p.m., $8

Soul and R&B jam session Mercredi Live has a new home at Turbo Haüs, where singer-songwriter-producer Sila will be opening for the house band Nü Soul. If you play an instrument or sing, you can along join in, as usual. 2040 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $5

Another opening party is the 13th edition of dance event Festival TransAmériques. DJ Irmaos will be spinning funk, afrobeat, world music and house at the fest’s headquarters. Check out details and the festival schedule here. 175 President-Kennedy, 10 p.m., free

