Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

to-do list

Thursday, May 30

by CultMTL

* Branle-Bas d’Hochelaga
* Jardins Gamelin opens
* Mont-Royal sidewalk sale
* Printemps Numérique fashion and tech at McCord
* Jon Spencer at Bar le Ritz

The first street fair and sidewalk sales kick off this weekend. Le Branle-Bas d’Hochelaga takes place on Ontario East and features three stages with live music and various circus acts. Ontario E from Darling to Pie-IX, 9 a.m. (today)–2 p.m. (Sunday)

Outdoor market and event space les Jardins Gamelin has become a feature of the previously neglected public square around Berri metro during the summer months. It enters its fifth season and is opening today with a party featuring DJs Kobal, Paupière, Papagroove and Afrotonix. Corner of Berri and de Maisonneuve, 5 p.m., free

Another sidewalk sale kicks off on Mont-Royal today and runs through Sunday. Beyond merchant stands, térasses and street food, they have a bunch of kids activities, DJ sets and a film-making area. Mont-Royal from St-Laurent to Iberville, 4 p.m. (today)–6 p.m. (Sunday)

Printemps Numérique are organizing a 5 à 9 at the McCord Museum featuring fashion, tech, sport and wellness. There will be live performances including a DJ set by Ryan Playground and a series of workshops on futuristic fashion. 690 Sherbrooke W., 5 p.m., $16/$20

Veteran noise/garage guitarist Jon Spencer headlines at Bar le Ritz with his Hitmakers. The Leather Uppers and Whoresun are opening and Punk Police will be playing a DJ set. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $20/$25

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.