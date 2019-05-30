Thursday, May 30

The first street fair and sidewalk sales kick off this weekend. Le Branle-Bas d’Hochelaga takes place on Ontario East and features three stages with live music and various circus acts. Ontario E from Darling to Pie-IX, 9 a.m. (today)–2 p.m. (Sunday)

Outdoor market and event space les Jardins Gamelin has become a feature of the previously neglected public square around Berri metro during the summer months. It enters its fifth season and is opening today with a party featuring DJs Kobal, Paupière, Papagroove and Afrotonix. Corner of Berri and de Maisonneuve, 5 p.m., free

Another sidewalk sale kicks off on Mont-Royal today and runs through Sunday. Beyond merchant stands, térasses and street food, they have a bunch of kids activities, DJ sets and a film-making area. Mont-Royal from St-Laurent to Iberville, 4 p.m. (today)–6 p.m. (Sunday)

Printemps Numérique are organizing a 5 à 9 at the McCord Museum featuring fashion, tech, sport and wellness. There will be live performances including a DJ set by Ryan Playground and a series of workshops on futuristic fashion. 690 Sherbrooke W., 5 p.m., $16/$20

Veteran noise/garage guitarist Jon Spencer headlines at Bar le Ritz with his Hitmakers. The Leather Uppers and Whoresun are opening and Punk Police will be playing a DJ set. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $20/$25

