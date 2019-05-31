Friday, May 31

The Invasion Cocktail festival is having their closing night party at l’Assommoir. Over 250 cocktails are on the menu with music provided by DJ Bliss. 211 Notre-Dame W., 2 p.m.–2 a.m., free
Aire Commune continue their run of outdoor summer events with a vintage clothing pop-up by Flohmarkt. Music will be provided by Quiet Mike and DJ Manifest. 5705 de Gaspé, 4 p.m.
Tiesto, the most mainstream of European techno DJs, plays the Olympic Park Esplanade as part of the Oasis concert series (co-produced by Beachclub). 4549 Pierre-de-Coubertin, 4 p.m., $30+
See the Thierry Mugler exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts in a different light at Chiaroscuro Night, an event (in conjunction with Chromatic) meant to reflect the ’80s with music, video projections, a Mini Kiki Ball (ie. vogueing), an art workshop, food stations and more. Access to the Couturissime and Montreal Couture exhibits are included. 1380 Sherbrooke W., 7 p.m., $12/$15
Montreal alt/punk band Crabe launch their new album Notre-Dame de la vie intérieure at random St-Laurent Blvd. venue WIP. The opening act is surf punk band No Waves. 3487 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10, all ages
Electronic/hip hop producer/singer Ouri (our Oct. 2018 cover star) launches remixes of her EP We Share Our Blood with a party at Ausgang Plaza. Ouri will be doing a DJ set alongside J Heat, Foxtrott and Mind Bath. 6524 St-Hubert, 11 p.m.
For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.