Friday, May 31

* Invasion Cocktail closing night * Vintage market at Aire Commune * Chiaroscuro Night at MMFA * Crabe at WIP * Ouri EP launch at Ausgang

The Invasion Cocktail festival is having their closing night party at l’Assommoir. Over 250 cocktails are on the menu with music provided by DJ Bliss. 211 Notre-Dame W., 2 p.m.–2 a.m., free

Aire Commune continue their run of outdoor summer events with a vintage clothing pop-up by Flohmarkt. Music will be provided by Quiet Mike and DJ Manifest. 5705 de Gaspé, 4 p.m.

Tiesto, the most mainstream of European techno DJs, plays the Olympic Park Esplanade as part of the Oasis concert series (co-produced by Beachclub). 4549 Pierre-de-Coubertin, 4 p.m., $30+

See the Thierry Mugler exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts in a different light at Chiaroscuro Night, an event (in conjunction with Chromatic) meant to reflect the ’80s with music, video projections, a Mini Kiki Ball (ie. vogueing), an art workshop, food stations and more. Access to the Couturissime and Montreal Couture exhibits are included. 1380 Sherbrooke W., 7 p.m., $12/$15

Montreal alt/punk band Crabe launch their new album Notre-Dame de la vie intérieure at random St-Laurent Blvd. venue WIP. The opening act is surf punk band No Waves. 3487 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10, all ages

Electronic/hip hop producer/singer Ouri (our Oct. 2018 cover star) launches remixes of her EP We Share Our Blood with a party at Ausgang Plaza. Ouri will be doing a DJ set alongside J Heat, Foxtrott and Mind Bath. 6524 St-Hubert, 11 p.m.

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.