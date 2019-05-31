Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Crabe

Crabe

to-do list

Friday, May 31

by CultMTL

* Invasion Cocktail closing night
* Vintage market at Aire Commune
* Chiaroscuro Night at MMFA
* Crabe at WIP
* Ouri EP launch at Ausgang

The Invasion Cocktail festival is having their closing night party at l’Assommoir. Over 250 cocktails are on the menu with music provided by DJ Bliss. 211 Notre-Dame W., 2 p.m.–2 a.m., free

Aire Commune continue their run of outdoor summer events with a vintage clothing pop-up by Flohmarkt. Music will be provided by Quiet Mike and DJ Manifest. 5705 de Gaspé, 4 p.m.

Tiesto, the most mainstream of European techno DJs, plays the Olympic Park Esplanade as part of the Oasis concert series (co-produced by Beachclub). 4549 Pierre-de-Coubertin, 4 p.m., $30+

See the Thierry Mugler exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts in a different light at Chiaroscuro Night, an event (in conjunction with Chromatic) meant to reflect the ’80s with music, video projections, a Mini Kiki Ball (ie. vogueing), an art workshop, food stations and more. Access to the Couturissime and Montreal Couture exhibits are included. 1380 Sherbrooke W., 7 p.m., $12/$15

Montreal alt/punk band Crabe launch their new album Notre-Dame de la vie intérieure at random St-Laurent Blvd. venue WIP. The opening act is surf punk band No Waves. 3487 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10, all ages

Electronic/hip hop producer/singer Ouri (our Oct. 2018 cover star) launches remixes of her EP We Share Our Blood with a party at Ausgang Plaza. Ouri will be doing a DJ set alongside J Heat, Foxtrott and Mind Bath. 6524 St-Hubert, 11 p.m.

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.