Sunday, April 21

Cinéma Moderne has a matinée screening of Loïc Darses’s recent Québec film La fin des terres, a film in which they interview the generation born too late to vote in the ‘95 referendum about questions of Québec identity and politics. The film will be subtitled in English. 5150 St-Laurent, 3:15 p.m., $11.15

Nearly 100 natural wines from around the world are on offer at the fifth annual Salon des Vignerons Naturels at SAT, now expanded to two days (today and tomorrow). 1201 St-Laurent, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. both days ($40), dinner 7:30 p.m. tonight ($35), aperitif/buffet Monday evening 6:30 p.m. ($27)

Flohmarkt Pop-Ups and CTRL + V present SLICE, an exhibition of works by 17 local collage artists at the sprawling St-Denis space that used to be occupied by Urban Outfitters. All the artists will be present at tonight’s vernissage. Bonus: wine and beer. 4301 St-Denis, 7–11 p.m., free

Producer, DJ and Montreal son A-Trak is making an appearance at Obsession Nightclub, a venue that we cannot vouch for, but hey, with A-Trak in the house it could be fun. 6500 Henri-Bourassa E., 10 p.m., $15/$20

If you’re not celebrating Easter with family, you can celebrate it in a nightclub. Bar La Shop is having an Easter spring swing thing party with electroswing, balkan beats, afrohouse and other eclectic styles from DJs Sabi Non-stop, Semira, Guapo and Prana PaPa. 4177 St-Denis, 10 p.m., $7

