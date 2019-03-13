Wednesday, March 13

Weezer

Now here’s something offbeat happening at Casa Italia: Marco Calliari’s monthly 5à7 music showcase Cabaret Calliari presents Mercoledi Grasso with punk/rock/roots singer-songwriter-musician Paul Cargnello and “the primitive workers songbook,” described as “honest and true, old-time string bluegrass & blues street-preached by four punks trying to plot a righteous path through troubled waters.” 505 Jean-Talon E., 5–8 p.m., $15

The local branch of international food organization Slow Food is hosting a Slow Wine event at the Jean-Talon market featuring French, Italian and Spanish organic wines as well as Quebec-made products. 7070 Henri-Julien, 6 p.m., $35 for Slow Food Montreal members/$45 for non-members

Pixelles is a local non-profit that organizes free monthly workshops and runs a mentorship program for aspiring female video game developers. Tonight they’re hosting an unveiling of the latest batch of new games, all of them designed, coded and drawn in the “incubator” over the past few weeks. 1751 Richardson #3.500, 6:30 p.m., free (RSVP required)

Nineties kids rejoice! Tonight’s Robyn show is sold out but Weezer and Pixies are co-headlining at the Bell Centre, with opener Basement. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 7 p.m., $58.50–$122.75

If you did get tickets for Robyn or you wish you did, Cabaret Mado is having an unofficial afterparty for the Scandinavian pop-star. They will be showing music videos as well as having a dragqueen show with seven local performers as well as a DJ set by Diskommander. 1115 St-Catherine E., 11 p.m., $10

